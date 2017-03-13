Delray Beach in dispute with Verizon over cellphone tower repairs
Verizon completed nearly $80,000 in emergency repairs on a city-owned cellphone tower last year, but Delray Beach says it's not sure it wants to pay up. The cell tower, which rises nearly 200 feet above the Delray Police Station, received the repairs ahead of the 2016 hurricane season after city staff learned the tower was overloaded with equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parking ticket spoils day at Lauderdale-By-The-... (Mar '08)
|4 hr
|Brett
|36
|Jeanne Partridge
|11 hr
|Just Another Pilot
|1
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Thu
|JULIO
|36
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Thu
|YO VINNIE
|1,405
|Court Clerks Accepts Counterfited Police Letter...
|Thu
|Court Clerks Acce...
|1
|Ring Video Doorbell Coupon (Extra security due ...
|Mar 15
|Trix561
|1
|Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10)
|Mar 13
|JULIO
|102
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC