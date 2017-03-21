Condo project launches sales in downtown Delray Beach with Venus Williams interior designs
The Metropolitan condominium in downtown Delray Beach has launched sales and could break ground in May. As more shops and restaurants have been lured to Atlantic Avenue and the surrounding entertainment district, developers have been building more residential in downtown Delray Beach.
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Mon
|YO VINNIE
|1,406
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Sun
|lexi
|64
|I would love to move there!
|Mar 18
|Jane
|1
|Parking ticket spoils day at Lauderdale-By-The-... (Mar '08)
|Mar 17
|Brett
|36
|Jeanne Partridge
|Mar 17
|Just Another Pilot
|1
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Mar 16
|JULIO
|36
|Court Clerks Accepts Counterfited Police Letter...
|Mar 16
|Court Clerks Acce...
|1
