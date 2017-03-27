Brother remembers man killed by state trooper
DELRAY BEACH, Fla.- - We're learning more about the man shot and killed by a state trooper on Sunday along I-95 in Delray Beach: 56-year-old David Ufferman, He says David was on painkillers for decades after two spinal surgeries and a broken leg. Michael says that after David recently went cold turkey, he stepped out of the house for a walk Saturday night and never made it home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio...
|Sun
|1ST Amendment Gone
|4
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Mar 31
|YO VINNIE
|1,413
|Seth Adams murder
|Mar 31
|Deadly PBC
|1
|Kitchens with designer Erin Paige Pitts | Home ...
|Mar 30
|Anonymous
|1
|Delray to overhaul beach with new amenities; gr...
|Mar 26
|Wolfgang
|1
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Mar 23
|Cleveland Ohio
|37
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Mar 22
|WPB Guy
|14
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC