Boca Raton police charge two in 2016 fatal shooting
Two men have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in 2016, according to Boca Raton police. Police say Matthew Lewis and Jonah Horne faces charges of second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Jacob Walsh on June 7 at the San Marco Apartments along North Military Trail.
