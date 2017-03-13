Boca Raton police charge two in 2016 ...

Boca Raton police charge two in 2016 fatal shooting

Wednesday

Two men have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in 2016, according to Boca Raton police. Police say Matthew Lewis and Jonah Horne faces charges of second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Jacob Walsh on June 7 at the San Marco Apartments along North Military Trail.

Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Delray Beach, FL

