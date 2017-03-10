Boca Raton candidate attempts rare mu...

Boca Raton candidate attempts rare municipal double play

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: Palm Beach Post

Former West Palm Beach City Commissioner Al Zucaro, shown here listening to results from the 2007 mayoral race in West Palm Beach, is now running for mayor in Boca Raton. Al Zucaro , who is challenging Boca Raton Mayor Susan Haynie in Tuesday's city election , is trying to pull off the rare feat of winning elections in two different Palm Beach County municipalities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delray Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ring Video Doorbell Coupon (Extra security due ... 8 hr Trix561 1
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Tue YO VINNIE 1,404
News Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07) Mar 13 I am his son 35
Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10) Mar 13 JULIO 102
Defence Attorney's , as Confidential Informant... Mar 13 Kodachrome 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Mar 9 Anitza 63
News Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06) Mar 6 Charlie 5
See all Delray Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delray Beach Forum Now

Delray Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delray Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Delray Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,402 • Total comments across all topics: 279,574,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC