Boca Raton candidate attempts rare municipal double play
Former West Palm Beach City Commissioner Al Zucaro, shown here listening to results from the 2007 mayoral race in West Palm Beach, is now running for mayor in Boca Raton. Al Zucaro , who is challenging Boca Raton Mayor Susan Haynie in Tuesday's city election , is trying to pull off the rare feat of winning elections in two different Palm Beach County municipalities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ring Video Doorbell Coupon (Extra security due ...
|8 hr
|Trix561
|1
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Tue
|YO VINNIE
|1,404
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Mar 13
|I am his son
|35
|Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10)
|Mar 13
|JULIO
|102
|Defence Attorney's , as Confidential Informant...
|Mar 13
|Kodachrome
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Mar 9
|Anitza
|63
|Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06)
|Mar 6
|Charlie
|5
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC