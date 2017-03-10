Boca Raton candidate attempts rare municipal double play

Former West Palm Beach City Commissioner Al Zucaro, shown here listening to results from the 2007 mayoral race in West Palm Beach, is now running for mayor in Boca Raton. Al Zucaro , who is challenging Boca Raton Mayor Susan Haynie in Tuesday's city election , is trying to pull off the rare feat of winning elections in two different Palm Beach County municipalities.

