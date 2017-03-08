Beach bacteria prompts warning to stay out of water off Delray, Ocean Ridge
The Florida Department of Health warned beachgoers Wednesday to avoid swimming in the ocean off Delray Beach and Ocean Ridge after testing revealed high levels of a bacteria that can make people sick. A state official said it's possible that the weather over the past few days contributed to the concentration of bacteria.
