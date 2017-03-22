'Art on the Square' held in Delray Beach

Monday Mar 20

Bringing local artists and the community together was the goal behind the first annual "Art on the Square" held this weekend in Delray Beach. The event at the Old School Square in Delray Beach featured an outdoor gallery with works from more than 100 artists and craftsman.

