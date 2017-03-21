Ailing Palm Beach County schools to g...

Ailing Palm Beach County schools to get major upgrades

37 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Five Palm Beach County schools have won Magnet Schools Assistance Grants from the federal government to attract additional students and make the program more desirable.

Delray Beach, FL

