Woman's fingertip bitten off during f...

Woman's fingertip bitten off during fight over shoes in Delray, police say

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Gelisa Riddles, 28, of Delray Beach, was arrested Sunday for biting off the tip of a woman's finger during an argument over shoes. Gelisa Riddles, 28, of Delray Beach, was arrested Sunday for biting off the tip of a woman's finger during an argument over shoes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delray Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 1 hr YO VINNIE 1,398
News Boca's Kelsey Cooper Charged With DUI Manslaughter (Oct '14) 4 hr Anonymity 2 5
News Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida... Mon Calvin 23
News INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl... Feb 17 yidfellas v USA 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Feb 16 Anonymous 60
Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10) Feb 15 socorrupt 100
News Florida woman arrested after allegedly smearing... (Mar '15) Feb 8 Phart Ten 13
See all Delray Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delray Beach Forum Now

Delray Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delray Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Delray Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,203 • Total comments across all topics: 279,088,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC