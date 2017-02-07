Winter of discontent? Life with Trump...

Winter of discontent? Life with Trump as a neighbor

Tuesday Read more: Palm Beach Post

President Trump shines the spotlight on Palm Beach when he leaves the White House to travel south to his part-time home, Mar a Lago, as he did last weekend. But for some Palm Beach residents, including billionaire investor Jeff Greene, last weekend's visit also brought gridlock and a hit to one of his businesses.

