Winter of discontent? Life with Trump as a neighbor
President Trump shines the spotlight on Palm Beach when he leaves the White House to travel south to his part-time home, Mar a Lago, as he did last weekend. But for some Palm Beach residents, including billionaire investor Jeff Greene, last weekend's visit also brought gridlock and a hit to one of his businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|vita0630
|58
|Florida woman arrested after allegedly smearing... (Mar '15)
|21 hr
|Phart Ten
|13
|Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10)
|21 hr
|shushjayin
|98
|hurting and need help
|22 hr
|blk
|1
|INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl...
|Wed
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|dose anyone know Thomas (Tommy) Meeker (Nov '14)
|Feb 6
|JULIO
|3
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Feb 6
|YO VINNIE
|1,392
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC