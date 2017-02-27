'Traditionalist' Japanese kindergarten with ties to prime minister is ...

Akie Abe, the wife of the Japanese prime minister, waves to reporters while she and first lady Melania Trump tour the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Fla., on Feb. 11, 2017. Akie Abe has resigned as "honorary principal" of a new school being built by the owner of Tsukamoto, which has been accused of receiving illicit financial favors from the government.

