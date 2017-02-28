Tower MSA Partners Selects Patricia Smith as EVP, Clinical Operations

Patricia Smith, RN, BSN, MSCC, CDMS, CLCP has joined Tower MSA Partners as executive vice president of Clinical Operations. In this role, Smith reviews and monitors clinical trends related to Medicare coverage criteria within the confines of Medicare Secondary Payer compliance, develops clinical strategies to support company's pre- and post-Medicare Set-Aside intervention workflow and manages all clinical and pharmaceutical oversight teams.

