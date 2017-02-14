Surgical Nurse Stole 43 Vials of Fent...

Surgical Nurse Stole 43 Vials of Fentanyl in 3 Months

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: Outpatient Surgery Magazine

CHARGED Stacey Loy Lawhorn, RN, allegedly took more than 40 vials of the synthetic opioid from a medical center in Boca Raton, Fla. A 50-year-old surgical nurse faces a slew of charges after allegedly stealing dozens of fentanyl vials from an automated medication-dispensing cabinet at a medical center in Boca Raton, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Outpatient Surgery Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delray Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) 12 hr pmedina0115 60
Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10) Wed socorrupt 100
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Feb 13 YO VINNIE 1,394
News Florida woman arrested after allegedly smearing... (Mar '15) Feb 8 Phart Ten 13
hurting and need help Feb 8 blk 1
News INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl... Feb 8 Jeff Brightone 1
dose anyone know Thomas (Tommy) Meeker (Nov '14) Feb 6 JULIO 3
See all Delray Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delray Beach Forum Now

Delray Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delray Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Delray Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,776 • Total comments across all topics: 278,932,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC