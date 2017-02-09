Schoolchildren urge Palm Beach County Commission to support plastic bag ban
A group of Palm Beach County schoolchildren say banning plastic bags will help save sea turtles. Carline Jean/Staff Photographer A group of Palm Beach County schoolchildren say banning plastic bags will help save sea turtles.
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|8 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,393
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|12 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|59
|Florida woman arrested after allegedly smearing... (Mar '15)
|Feb 8
|Phart Ten
|13
|Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10)
|Feb 8
|shushjayin
|98
|hurting and need help
|Feb 8
|blk
|1
|INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl...
|Feb 8
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|dose anyone know Thomas (Tommy) Meeker (Nov '14)
|Feb 6
|JULIO
|3
