Schoolchildren urge Palm Beach County...

Schoolchildren urge Palm Beach County Commission to support plastic bag ban

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

A group of Palm Beach County schoolchildren say banning plastic bags will help save sea turtles. Carline Jean/Staff Photographer A group of Palm Beach County schoolchildren say banning plastic bags will help save sea turtles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delray Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 8 hr YO VINNIE 1,393
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) 12 hr Go Blue Forever 59
News Florida woman arrested after allegedly smearing... (Mar '15) Feb 8 Phart Ten 13
Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10) Feb 8 shushjayin 98
hurting and need help Feb 8 blk 1
News INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl... Feb 8 Jeff Brightone 1
dose anyone know Thomas (Tommy) Meeker (Nov '14) Feb 6 JULIO 3
See all Delray Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delray Beach Forum Now

Delray Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delray Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Delray Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,995 • Total comments across all topics: 278,751,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC