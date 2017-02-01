Riana Milne, Certified Love, Life and Relationship Coach Embarks on...

Riana Mine, MA, has just finished filming a new Docu-series; Radical Dating, Finding Lasting Love over 40 soon to be released by Film Director, Betsy Chasse. The show follows three women and two men over 40. Milne is a world-wide Certified Relationship, Love & Life Coach, #1 Best Selling Author, Radio Host, Licensed Mental Health Counselor, Certified Addictions Professional, and columnist.

