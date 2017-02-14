Races shape up for March 14 elections...

Races shape up for March 14 elections in Palm Beach County

Local races for public office gathered steam Tuesday as cities and towns marked the last day for candidates to qualify for the March 14 election. Unlike the long presidential campaign season, local candidates have a month to meet with prospective voters and earn endorsements - though many candidates began their campaigns early.

