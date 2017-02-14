Races shape up for March 14 elections in Palm Beach County
Local races for public office gathered steam Tuesday as cities and towns marked the last day for candidates to qualify for the March 14 election. Unlike the long presidential campaign season, local candidates have a month to meet with prospective voters and earn endorsements - though many candidates began their campaigns early.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Mon
|YO VINNIE
|1,394
|Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10)
|Feb 11
|Go Blue Forever
|99
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Feb 10
|Go Blue Forever
|59
|Florida woman arrested after allegedly smearing... (Mar '15)
|Feb 8
|Phart Ten
|13
|hurting and need help
|Feb 8
|blk
|1
|INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl...
|Feb 8
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|dose anyone know Thomas (Tommy) Meeker (Nov '14)
|Feb 6
|JULIO
|3
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC