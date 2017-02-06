PBSO Investigates Early Morning Delra...

PBSO Investigates Early Morning Delray Shooting

Deputies responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Garfield Road, Delray Beach. Upon arrival deputies located an adult male shot in the abdomen.

