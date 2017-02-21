Palm Beach County School Board to mov...

Palm Beach County School Board to move 332 Boca Raton students to new elementary schools next year

More than 300 Boca Raton students will move to new elementary schools next year under a plan approved on Wednesday by the Palm Beach County School Board. The plan, designed to relieve crowding at popular Calusa Elementary School, was controversial when the district first proposed the attendance zone changes last year.

