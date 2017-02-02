Palm Beach County ethics panel tosses two complaints
A Delray Beach city commissioner and a Palm Beach County Community Services Department supervisor were cleared Thursday by the Palm Beach County Commission on Ethics. The commission found "no probable cause" that Commissioner Shelly Petrolia benefited by nominating a customer of her outside business to the city's Site Plan and Review Board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tanning (Mar '06)
|7 hr
|Biff
|2
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Jan 30
|YO VINNIE
|1,390
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Jan 30
|juliedobro
|57
|Boca Raton police bust massage parlor in sex acts (Mar '09)
|Jan 27
|Spotsnj1
|53
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Jan 24
|Brian_G
|13
|Woman used kids, ages 7 and 8, to steal from Ma...
|Jan 24
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|2 die in head-on accident on I-95 (Aug '06)
|Jan 20
|Telmah
|3
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC