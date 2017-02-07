Owner of sober home admits taking kic...

Owner of sober home admits taking kickbacks

46 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

A second man who was arrested in a wide-ranging federal investigation of sober homes in South Florida pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a health care fraud conspiracy charge. Michael Bonds, 45, of Delray Beach , admitted he accepted more than $240,000 in kickbacks to refer clients who were living in his sober homes for substance abuse treatment and testing.

Delray Beach, FL

