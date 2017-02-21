ONVIF Joins IoT Panel Discussion at T...

ONVIF Joins IoT Panel Discussion at TechSec Solutions 2017

ONVIF, the leading global standardization initiative for IP-based physical security products, announced today that it will be presenting at TechSec Solutions 2017, February 27-28, 2017, at the Delray Beach Marriott, Delray Beach, Fla., as part of a panel discussion on standards, best practices, cybersecurity and the Internet of Things. Jonathan Lewit, Chair of the ONVIF Communication Committee, will be speaking on behalf of ONVIF and will be one of four panelists discussing 'The future of IoT: Taming security's wild west.'

