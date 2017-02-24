Oaks Resident Daniel Kandler Arrested...

Oaks Resident Daniel Kandler Arrested, Charged With Nearly 100 Counts Of Patient Brokering

Daniel Kandler, who lives in Boca Raton's "The Oaks," remains in the Palm Beach County Jail Friday. He is facing more than 90 counts of "Aiding or Abetting Patient Brokering."

