Nurse stole drugs from operating room...

Nurse stole drugs from operating room, investigators say

1 hr ago

Deputies say Stacey Loy Lawhorn, 50, of Delray Beach, stole numerous vials of Fentanyl and other drugs from West Boca Medical Center. Deputies say Stacey Loy Lawhorn, 50, of Delray Beach, stole numerous vials of Fentanyl and other drugs from West Boca Medical Center.

