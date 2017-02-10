Nurse stole drugs from operating room, investigators say
Deputies say Stacey Loy Lawhorn, 50, of Delray Beach, stole numerous vials of Fentanyl and other drugs from West Boca Medical Center. Deputies say Stacey Loy Lawhorn, 50, of Delray Beach, stole numerous vials of Fentanyl and other drugs from West Boca Medical Center.
