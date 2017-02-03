National Signing Day 2017: Versatile running back Alec Sinkfield signs with West Virginia
Alec Sinkfield , from Delray Beach, Florida, has chosen to play football at West Virginia over Kentucky and Louisville, among other schools. The 5'10" running back is also listed as a receiver by some recruiting sites .
