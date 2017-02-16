MusicWorks to Conclude Classic Folk & Rock Series
MusicWorks will conclude this season's CLASSIC FOLK & ROCK SERIES with three amazing concerts in March at Old School Square's Crest Theatre,which is located at 51 North Swinton Avenue in Delray Beach . Tickets for each of the concerts featuring iconic folk and rock musicians are $77 for premium seating and $57 for all others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida...
|13 hr
|Calvin
|23
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Feb 17
|YO VINNIE
|1,395
|INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl...
|Feb 17
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Feb 16
|Anonymous
|60
|Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10)
|Feb 15
|socorrupt
|100
|Florida woman arrested after allegedly smearing... (Mar '15)
|Feb 8
|Phart Ten
|13
|hurting and need help
|Feb 8
|blk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC