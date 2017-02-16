MusicWorks to Conclude Classic Folk & Rock Series

MusicWorks will conclude this season's CLASSIC FOLK & ROCK SERIES with three amazing concerts in March at Old School Square's Crest Theatre,which is located at 51 North Swinton Avenue in Delray Beach . Tickets for each of the concerts featuring iconic folk and rock musicians are $77 for premium seating and $57 for all others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.