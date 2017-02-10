Miami Beach is Getting a Trader Joe's...

Miami Beach is Getting a Trader Joe's Come 2018

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Eater

After much fanfare and plenty of speculation, yesterday Trader Joe's reps confirmed a location of the popular grocery store would be heading to Miami Beach next year. The store will be located on the corner of 17th Street and West Avenue within a new South Beach mixed-use development, 17 West.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delray Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10) 17 min Go Blue Forever 99
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 18 hr YO VINNIE 1,393
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) 23 hr Go Blue Forever 59
News Florida woman arrested after allegedly smearing... (Mar '15) Feb 8 Phart Ten 13
hurting and need help Feb 8 blk 1
News INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl... Feb 8 Jeff Brightone 1
dose anyone know Thomas (Tommy) Meeker (Nov '14) Feb 6 JULIO 3
See all Delray Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delray Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at February 11 at 3:47AM EST

Delray Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delray Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Delray Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,552 • Total comments across all topics: 278,762,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC