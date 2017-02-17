Melania Trump carries out first solo ...

Melania Trump carries out first solo engagement as first lady

Tuesday Feb 14

First Lady Melania Trump stylishly carried out her first solo engagement as first lady of the United States on Saturday, February 11. President Donald Trump 's wife accompanied Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe 's wife, Akie , to the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Florida. Barron Trump 's mother looked effortlessly chic for the outing wearing a sleeveless white cashmere knitted tea-length dress by Calvin Klein, which she paired with a matching button down cardigan draped over her shoulders.

Delray Beach, FL

