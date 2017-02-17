Melania Trump carries out first solo engagement as first lady
First Lady Melania Trump stylishly carried out her first solo engagement as first lady of the United States on Saturday, February 11. President Donald Trump 's wife accompanied Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe 's wife, Akie , to the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Florida. Barron Trump 's mother looked effortlessly chic for the outing wearing a sleeveless white cashmere knitted tea-length dress by Calvin Klein, which she paired with a matching button down cardigan draped over her shoulders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hellomagazine.com.
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida...
|6 min
|visitor
|3
|INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl...
|5 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Thu
|pmedina0115
|60
|Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10)
|Wed
|socorrupt
|100
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Feb 13
|YO VINNIE
|1,394
|Florida woman arrested after allegedly smearing... (Mar '15)
|Feb 8
|Phart Ten
|13
|hurting and need help
|Feb 8
|blk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC