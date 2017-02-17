Killer drug putting first responders at risk
Palm Beach County is in the midst of a heroin epidemic. Now a new drug, carfentanil, cut with heroin, is having those on the frontlines alarmed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
