Jury denies Delray developer Pugliese in trial over failed land deal with Subway co-founder

Delray Beach developer Anthony Pugliese testifies about one of his developments during his multi-million-dollar lawsuit against the late Subway founder Fred DeLuca Friday, January 27, 2017. Delray Beach developer Anthony Pugliese testifies about one of his developments during his multi-million-dollar lawsuit against the late Subway founder Fred DeLuca Friday, January 27, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.