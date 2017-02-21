Jury Awards Widow of Subway CEO Fred DeLuca $2.9M-plus in Failed Florida Land Deal

After seven and a half hours of deliberation, a Palm Beach County jury in Florida awarded $2.9 million to the widow of the late Fred DeLuca, co-founder and CEO of Subway sandwich chain, over a failed real estate deal with Delray Beach developer Anthony Pugliese III. The month-long multi-million-dollar trial was described by the media as one where the two business titans took turns blasting the morals of each other through aggressive attorneys.

