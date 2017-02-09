Florida House votes to kill jobs or corporate welfare; your view may vary

Monday's the voter registration deadline: Yes, just when you thought the election was over, if you live in Boca Raton, Coconut Creek, Delray Beach, Deerfield Beach, Lighthouse Point, Miramar or Weston, you face a Monday deadline to register in order to vote in the upcoming municipal elections in March. Sure, it's not as sexy as a presidential election, but your local city commission actually has a much greater effect on your day-to-day life than whomever may be sitting in the Oval Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.