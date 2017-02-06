Flame Society gathering remembers Holocaust

Cantor Emil Levy, Holocaust survivor and CEO/president of The Flame Society, sings the El Maleh Rahamim memorial prayer at the society's U.N. International Holocaust Remembrance Day event at the Weisman Center in Delray Beach on Friday, Jan. 27. Maria Lorenzino/Staff photographer Cantor Emil Levy, Holocaust survivor and CEO/president of The Flame Society, sings the El Maleh Rahamim memorial prayer at the society's U.N. International Holocaust Remembrance Day event at the Weisman Center in Delray Beach on Friday, Jan. 27. Maria Lorenzino/Staff photographer On Friday, Jan. 27 - the date declared by the United Nations as International Holocaust Remembrance Day - the Delray Beach -based Flame Society organized an Interfaith Holocaust Remembrance Day Commemoration at the Shirley & Barton Weisman Delray Community Center in Delray Beach.

