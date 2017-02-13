Filing deadlines near for Palm Beach County municipal elections
Candidates looking for a seat in local government are running out of time to file for March elections in Palm Beach County cities and towns. The qualifying period ends at noon Tuesday for the majority of the 36 municipalities that plan to hold elections on March 14, said Susan Bucher, Palm Beach County elections supervisor.
