Drug treatment facility owner faces 2...

Drug treatment facility owner faces 25 charges

Thursday

In court documents, investigators allege Tomasso paid a recovery residence more than $45,000 to refer its residents to his treatment facilities. With more patients at his facilities, Tomasso could collect more money from health insurance providers, a probable cause affidavit says.

