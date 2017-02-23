Drug-treatment center's CEO arrested on 93 counts of patient brokering
Authorities raided Chapters Recovery, a treatment center in Delray Beach, on Dec. 6. It led to the CEO's arrest on Thursday. The CEO of a Delray Beach rehab center that authorities raided last year has been arrested on charges he violated the state's patient-brokering law nearly 100 times, records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien Raped, Impregnated 11-Year-Old Gi...
|1 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|10 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,398
|Boca's Kelsey Cooper Charged With DUI Manslaughter (Oct '14)
|13 hr
|Anonymity 2
|5
|Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida...
|Feb 20
|Calvin
|23
|INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl...
|Feb 17
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Feb 16
|Anonymous
|60
|Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10)
|Feb 15
|socorrupt
|100
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC