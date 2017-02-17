Developer seeks a new abatement for $...

Developer seeks a new abatement for $61M Mark Twain tower conversion

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

The developers proposing a $61 million apartment conversion of the historic Mark Twain office tower are scheduled to request a 10-year, 100 percent property tax abatement during Wednesday's meeting of the Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delray Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida... 3 hr Retribution 11
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 7 hr YO VINNIE 1,395
News INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl... 14 hr yidfellas v USA 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Thu pmedina0115 60
Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10) Wed socorrupt 100
News Florida woman arrested after allegedly smearing... (Mar '15) Feb 8 Phart Ten 13
hurting and need help Feb 8 blk 1
See all Delray Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delray Beach Forum Now

Delray Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delray Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Delray Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,578 • Total comments across all topics: 278,959,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC