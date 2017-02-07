Delray's Romeo Lopez-Lopez Charged Af...

Delray's Romeo Lopez-Lopez Charged After Telling Girl To Touch His "Coco"

Tuesday Feb 7

Romeo Lopez-Lopez remains in jail Tuesday night following his arrest by Delray Beach Police for lewd and lascivious behavior. He allegedly told a five year old girl to touch his "coco" and then rubbed the girl's private parts.

