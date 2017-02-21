Boynton Man gets jail, probation in 2...

Boynton Man gets jail, probation in 2013 deadly Delray crash

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Palm Beach Post

A 30-year-old Boynton Beach man was sentenced to a year in jail, a year on house arrest and another four years of probation Tuesday for charges connected to a 2013 highway crash near Delray Beach that killed one person and injured another. Tuesday was supposed to mark the start of jury selection in a vehicular homicide trial for Warren Henry Thomann, who was driving the 2006 Audi sedan that hit a 2004 GMC van from behind on Interstate 95 between Woolbright Road and Atlantic Avenue.

