Boynton Man gets jail, probation in 2013 deadly Delray crash
A 30-year-old Boynton Beach man was sentenced to a year in jail, a year on house arrest and another four years of probation Tuesday for charges connected to a 2013 highway crash near Delray Beach that killed one person and injured another. Tuesday was supposed to mark the start of jury selection in a vehicular homicide trial for Warren Henry Thomann, who was driving the 2006 Audi sedan that hit a 2004 GMC van from behind on Interstate 95 between Woolbright Road and Atlantic Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boca's Kelsey Cooper Charged With DUI Manslaughter (Oct '14)
|Fri
|Nonjudgement
|7
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Fri
|YO VINNIE
|1,399
|Illegal Alien Raped, Impregnated 11-Year-Old Gi...
|Thu
|MAGA2016
|1
|Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida...
|Feb 20
|Calvin
|23
|INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl...
|Feb 17
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Feb 16
|Anonymous
|60
|Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10)
|Feb 15
|socorrupt
|100
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC