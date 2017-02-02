Boca Raton - It seems Lady Luck has g...

Boca Raton - It seems Lady Luck has graced Boca Raton with her...

Thursday Feb 2

A second winning Florida Lottery ticket worth millions was sold in the city this week, Florida Lottery officials said Thursday. An unclaimed Quick Pick lottery ticket worth $13 million was purchased at the Publix Supermarket at 1968 NE 5th Avenue.

