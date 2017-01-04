Women's education advocate to visit Hagen Ranch library near Delray with tips on college
A women's education advocate and author will share college and career tips at a free event at Hagen Ranch Road Library west of Delray Beach on Sunday, Jan. 8. Dr. Carol Leary , who penned "Achieving the Dream: A How-to Guide for Adult Women Seeking a College Degree," will share inspirational step-by-step strategies to seeking a college degree in adulthood. The event is open to the public and begins at 3 p.m. Coordinators ask that anyone interested RSVP by sending an email to [email protected] , as attendees will get free copies of Leary's book.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|Johnny
|55
|Review: David Boltson Psych Pa (Oct '08)
|17 hr
|Amberlina
|2
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|21 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,382
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Dec 31
|Yaboi
|1
|Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud
|Dec 26
|delray dude
|1
|Ashley Carder
|Dec 25
|Tam-tam
|1
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|Dec 24
|blink
|14
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC