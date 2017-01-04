Women's education advocate to visit H...

Women's education advocate to visit Hagen Ranch library near Delray with tips on college

Wednesday Read more: Palm Beach Post

A women's education advocate and author will share college and career tips at a free event at Hagen Ranch Road Library west of Delray Beach on Sunday, Jan. 8. Dr. Carol Leary , who penned "Achieving the Dream: A How-to Guide for Adult Women Seeking a College Degree," will share inspirational step-by-step strategies to seeking a college degree in adulthood. The event is open to the public and begins at 3 p.m. Coordinators ask that anyone interested RSVP by sending an email to [email protected] , as attendees will get free copies of Leary's book.

