Woman used kids, ages 7 and 8, to steal from Macy's, police say
Minnie Earnestine Walker, 29, is facing charges of grand theft between $300 and $5,000 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was released on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, from the Palm Beach County Jail after posting a $3,000 bond.
