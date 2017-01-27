What changes should happen at Old Sch...

What changes should happen at Old School Square? Delray resident input sought

Friday Jan 27 Read more: Palm Beach Post

Major changes are envisioned for the cultural epicenter of Delray Beach, Old School Square, and residents are encouraged take part in new planning. A survey was posted online seeking resident input on what changes should be made at Old School Square - which in the past has drawn 30 percent more visitors annually than the West Palm Beach's Kravis Center.

