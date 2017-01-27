What changes should happen at Old School Square? Delray resident input sought
Major changes are envisioned for the cultural epicenter of Delray Beach, Old School Square, and residents are encouraged take part in new planning. A survey was posted online seeking resident input on what changes should be made at Old School Square - which in the past has drawn 30 percent more visitors annually than the West Palm Beach's Kravis Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Mon
|YO VINNIE
|1,390
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Mon
|juliedobro
|57
|Boca Raton police bust massage parlor in sex acts (Mar '09)
|Jan 27
|Spotsnj1
|53
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Jan 24
|Brian_G
|13
|Woman used kids, ages 7 and 8, to steal from Ma...
|Jan 24
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|2 die in head-on accident on I-95 (Aug '06)
|Jan 20
|Telmah
|3
|Jeanne Partridge (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Just Another Pilot
|4
