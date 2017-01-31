Two women, teen girl accused of robbi...

Two women, teen girl accused of robbing women at gas station, supermarket in Delray Beach

Delray Beach Police arrested Tottiana Canteen, 21, of Pompano Beach, and Lontaisha Durham, 21, who has no fixed address, for a pair of seperate robberies. Delray Beach Police arrested Tottiana Canteen, 21, of Pompano Beach, and Lontaisha Durham, 21, who has no fixed address, for a pair of seperate robberies.

