Two women, teen girl accused of robbing women at gas station, supermarket in Delray Beach
Delray Beach Police arrested Tottiana Canteen, 21, of Pompano Beach, and Lontaisha Durham, 21, who has no fixed address, for a pair of seperate robberies. Delray Beach Police arrested Tottiana Canteen, 21, of Pompano Beach, and Lontaisha Durham, 21, who has no fixed address, for a pair of seperate robberies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|19 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,390
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|20 hr
|juliedobro
|57
|Boca Raton police bust massage parlor in sex acts (Mar '09)
|Jan 27
|Spotsnj1
|53
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Jan 24
|Brian_G
|13
|Woman used kids, ages 7 and 8, to steal from Ma...
|Jan 24
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|2 die in head-on accident on I-95 (Aug '06)
|Jan 20
|Telmah
|3
|Jeanne Partridge (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Just Another Pilot
|4
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC