Trial begins over Subway founder's and developer's failed bid to create new city

The late Subway restaurant chain co-founder Frederick DeLuca, at left, and Delray Beach-based real estate developer Anthony Pugliese III in 2005 had intended to create a community south of Orlando, which would have been called Destiny. The late Subway restaurant chain co-founder Frederick DeLuca, at left, and Delray Beach-based real estate developer Anthony Pugliese III in 2005 had intended to create a community south of Orlando, which would have been called Destiny.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.