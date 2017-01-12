Trial begins over Subway founder's and developer's failed bid to create new city
The late Subway restaurant chain co-founder Frederick DeLuca, at left, and Delray Beach-based real estate developer Anthony Pugliese III in 2005 had intended to create a community south of Orlando, which would have been called Destiny. The late Subway restaurant chain co-founder Frederick DeLuca, at left, and Delray Beach-based real estate developer Anthony Pugliese III in 2005 had intended to create a community south of Orlando, which would have been called Destiny.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|3 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,385
|Reader says cell phone lot is too hard to find ... (Jun '08)
|Mon
|tinkle tinkle
|25
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Jan 13
|Voodoo econonics
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Jan 10
|DMuRRAY
|56
|Alison Bernstein Charged With DUI In Boca Raton
|Jan 9
|yehuda
|3
|Review: David Boltson Psych Pa (Oct '08)
|Jan 5
|Amberlina
|2
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Dec 31
|Yaboi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC