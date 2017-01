Sober home owner charged with patient brokering

Dense Fog Advisory issued January 6 at 5:52AM EST expiring January 6 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Broward, Collier, Glades, Hendry, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Palm Beach Dense Fog Advisory issued January 6 at 5:52AM EST expiring January 6 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach Dense Fog Advisory issued January 6 at 2:49AM EST expiring January 6 at 8:00AM EST in effect for: Broward, Collier, Glades, Hendry, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Palm Beach Leonard Reginald Dobard, 49, of Delray Beach, the owner of House of Chance, LLC located at 309 SE 36th Ave. in Boynton Beach, faces charges of patient brokering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.