Rep. Alcee Hastings to skip Donald Trump's inauguration

Add U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings , D-Delray Beach, to the list of congressional Democrats shunning Friday's inauguration of Donald Trump as the nation's 45th president. About 50 Democrats have said they'll skip the inauguration , many of them announcing so after Trump blasted U.S. Rep. John Lewis , D-Ga., a hero of the civil rights movement who said he did not consider Trump a "legitimate" president.

