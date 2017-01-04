Morikami to celebrate the New Year on Jan. 8

The rice pounding ceremony known as "mochitsuki" will be one of the Japanese traditions featured during Oshogatsu, the annual new year's celebration at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach. The rice pounding ceremony known as "mochitsuki" will be one of the Japanese traditions featured during Oshogatsu, the annual new year's celebration at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.