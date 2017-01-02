Mizner Country Club Resident Emily El...

Mizner Country Club Resident Emily Elkin Jailed

Delray Beach resident Emily Elkin, a 21 year old resident of the Mizner Country Club, is out of jail following her arrest by Delray Beach Police. Elkin, of Laurel Creek Drive, is charge with disorderly intoxication causing disturbance, resisting an officer without violence, and crimes against person - corruption by threatening a public servant.

