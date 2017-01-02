Mizner Country Club Resident Emily Elkin Jailed
Delray Beach resident Emily Elkin, a 21 year old resident of the Mizner Country Club, is out of jail following her arrest by Delray Beach Police. Elkin, of Laurel Creek Drive, is charge with disorderly intoxication causing disturbance, resisting an officer without violence, and crimes against person - corruption by threatening a public servant.
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boca Raton - Torrey Green, an art teacher at Do...
|Dec 31
|Yaboi
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Go Blue Forever
|54
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Dec 27
|Porrch Honkey
|1,381
|Feds charge six in South Florida sober home fraud
|Dec 26
|delray dude
|1
|Ashley Carder
|Dec 25
|Tam-tam
|1
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|Dec 24
|blink
|14
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Dec 22
|CDN
|30
