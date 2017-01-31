Millions at stake as Pugliese testifies today in legal battle with Subway king

Delray Beach developer Anthony Pugliese is to tell a Palm Beach County jury on Tuesday why the late Subway founder Fred DeLuca owes him millions for backing out of a deal to help him build a 42,000-acre city in Yeehaw Junction. Delray Beach developer Anthony Pugliese testifies in his multi-million-dollar lawsuit against the late Subway founder Fred DeLuca on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.