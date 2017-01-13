Major Charge For Delray's Minnie Walker
Delray Beach resident Minnie Walker is out of jail Friday morning following her late Thursday arrest for Larceny and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. The 29 year old, how calls Bloods Grove Circle home, was booked into jail around 11pm by Boca Raton Police.
